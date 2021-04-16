Volunteers needed for April 24 clean-up at Piscataquog River Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for our EARTH DAY Event to beautify the Piscataquog River Park. Help us give back to the community and celebrate Earth Day!

In partnership with the Manchester, New Hampshire Department of Parks and Recreation and the Piscataquog Land Conservancy, the Merrimack River Watershed Council is hosting an invasive species clean-up at Piscataquog River Park in Manchester, NH.

When: April 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The event provides an opportunity to give back to the community by:

· Learning about how invasive species affect the local ecosystem

· Helping remove invasive bittersweet and bamboo and trash



· Learning about land conservation with Piscataquog Land Conservancy

This event is in person. Masks are required even if you are vaccinated. Register here: http://merrimack.org/events/beautifying-the-piscataquog-river-park/