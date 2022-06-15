Volunteers help Girls at Work Inc. gardens and workshops

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Over two dozen Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare and Point32Health colleagues did a variety of volunteer tasks for Girls at Work, Inc.

The volunteers built and installed raised garden beds for the main entrance, built and installed window boxes on the building’s access ramp and prepared the woodworking workshop for Girls at Work Inc.’s seven-week summer camp beginning on June 27.

This volunteering effort was part of a larger initiative that included 1,200 Point32 Health colleagues volunteering at 49 local non-profits across New England this week.