Voluntary recall for lot of Beech-Nut rice cereal

CONCORD, NH –The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) is informing consumers that Beech-Nut Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal due to samples that tested above the FDA guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

The FDA acknowledges that trace elements of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic are widely present in the environment, however, elevated levels can pose a health hazard to young children.

The specific Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice (8oz) item (UPC Code# 52200034705) being recalled has an expiration date of 01MAY2022 and product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. The expiration date and product numbers can be found at the bottom of the Beech-Nut Single Rice Cereal canister (photo below). These specific product codes were widely distributed nationally, both through retail and online stores.

Anyone who has purchased Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice (8oz) with UPC Code# 52200034705 and expiration date of 01MAY2022 with product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX should discard the product.

For more information on obtaining an exchange or refund, call Beech-Nut at 1-866-272-9417, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or register at the website: https://www.beechnut.com/ricecereal.

Additionally, this product is an approved food of the NH Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. Families enrolled in the WIC Program who purchased this item should discard it immediately. All families with an infant enrolled in the New Hampshire WIC program, will receive communication from their local WIC office informing them of the recall. Families with questions should call either their local WIC office or the State WIC office at 1-800-942-4321. The WIC program will be removing the product from its approved food list. Families wanting to purchase infant rice cereal, should choose another NH WIC approved brand.

Other Beech-Nut varieties are not affected and will remain available for purchase.