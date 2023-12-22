Vivek announces 100+ new NH endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Today, the Vivek 2024 campaign announced endorsements from an additional 105 community leaders in New Hampshire, adding to the growing list of public endorsements Ramaswamy has earned from state and local leaders acriss the Granite State.

“New Hampshirites are rallying behind Vivek Ramaswamy, seeing him as their instrument to revive the core values and principles our nation was founded upon,” said National Senior Advisor Michael Biundo. “Vivek’s leadership lights the path to a brighter tomorrow for America, ensuring a future filled with prosperity, unity, and shared success for our great nation.”

Additional New Hampshire Endorsements

Belknap

Judy Hudson, Alton Bay

Cynthia Brooks, Barnstead

Kristina Laplante, Belmont

Carole Salyer, Belmont

Ashley Templeton, Gilford

Chris Templeton, Gilford

Hope Ann Bailey, Laconia

David Belk, Laconia

Aaron Cogswell, Laconia

Amy Frank, Laconia

Carroll

Pete Pallodino, Center Tuftonboro

Isaac Farley, Effingham

Kate Perras, Freedom

Patrick McNaughton, Moultonborough

Trish Long, North Conway

Keith Garrett, Tamworth

Pete Dancy, Wolfeboro

Phillip Marbury, Wolfeboro

Samantha Marbury, Wolfeboro

Cheshire

Rita Mattson, Dublin

Ian Roche, Keene

Ashley Ketola, Rindge

Josiah Ketola, Rindge

Brian Kraus, Swanzey

Steve Malone, Swanzey

Joann Ellis, West Chesterfield

Robert Browne, Winchester

Coos

Josh Tambuyn, Berlin

David Hayes, Gorham

Amy Johnson, Twin Mountain

Daniel Johnson, Twin Mountain

Grafton

Christyan Cimino, Plymouth

Maureen Norman, Thornton

Anthony Patti, Thornton

Michael Riley, Thornton

Hillsborough

Betsie Bridge, Amherst

Jocelyn Briggs, Amherst

Brenda Klinczak, Amherst

Dianna Matzo, Amherst

Chuck Tyls, Bedford

Cheryl Powers, Deering

Steve Walker, Francestown

Henry Giasson, Goffstown

Kimberly Raymound, Goffstown

Rand Roggenbuck, Goffstown

Nathaniel Mao, Greenfield

Jaelyn Downey, Hollis

Andrea Lacasse, Hudson

Ryan Lacasse, Hudson

Akhil Chandra, Manchester

Derek Cotton, Manchester

Gus Funerton, Manchester

Matt Gilbert, Manchester

Craig Gilroy, Manchester

Matt Gilroy, Manchester

Isaac Greer, Manchester

Karthik Lachagari, Manchester

Steve Legere, Manchester

Mickey Fontanez, Nashua

Scott Johnson, Nashua

Joshua Paul, Nashua

Merrimack

Euan Nappen, Bow

Eanne Hahn, Bradford

Patrick Hayden, Concord

Darryl Hoover, Concord

Kristen Rhodes, Concord

Derrick Souza, Concord

Marian Ward, Concord

Rockingham

James Davis, Derry

Mike Height, Derry

Debra Waitt, Derry

Brent Arbogast, Exeter

Deborah Brown, Exeter

Stephanie Camire, Exeter

Ruth Kenneway, Fremont

Jim Bower, Hampton

Noah Cheney, Hampton

Kathleen Giordano, Hampton

Bob Kelm, Hampton

Dustin Willard, Hampton

Tim Oltsuh, Kingston

Kenneth Smith, Kingston

James Burns, New Castle

Matt Campbell, New Castle

Kyle Stanton, New Castle

Ash Patel, Portsmouth

Samuel Connor, Seabrook

Erica Russell, Seabrook

Strafford

Joe Dulac, Dover

Michelle Dulac, Dover

Donna Dumond, Dover

Natalia Olmedo, Dover

Griffin Pantre, Dover

Matt Salvatore, Dover

Michael Lindsey, Farmington

Madeline O’Reilly, Farmington

Brittany Eldridge, Rochester

Bonnie O’Neil, Rochester

Suzette Richards, Rochester

Matthew Stpierre, Rochester

Jennifer Webb, Rochester

Shellby Caisse, Rollinsford

Abby Lindamood, Somersworth

Ryan Lindamood, Somersworth

Sullivan

Lorraine Sutphin, Plainfield