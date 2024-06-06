Virtual job fair a success, connecting local employers to job seekers – including 29 veterans

CONCORD, NH ― The N.H. Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services and N.H. Employment Security hosted a virtual job fair at the end of last month, allowing Veterans in need of employment to interact with nearly three dozen businesses looking to hire them.

Thiry-one businesses took part in the event on Thursday, April 25, 2024, including eight from the N.H. Veteran-Friendly Business Network. The network, established in 2020, recognizes businesses and organizations across the Granite State for their policies and practices, which help to positively impact the lives of N.H. service members, Veterans, and their families.

Fifty-one people seeking employment attended the virtual job fair. Of those, 29 self-identified as Veterans.

“Events like this one are crucial in connecting those who have served the United States with a network and services that help them transition into the civilian workforce,” said Brenton K. Fraser, director of the N.H. State Department of Military Affairs and Veteran Service’s Division of Community-Based Military Programs. “We appreciated the collaboration with the team at New Hampshire Employment Security as they orchestrated this event, allowing Veterans to not only meet with potential employers but also with six resource providers. It’s important that we continue to support and make good on commitments to people who have given so much in serving our country.”

This virtual job fair happened exactly three months ahead of National Hire a Veteran Day on July 25, a day set aside every year since 2017 to raise awareness about job opportunities for those who have ended their military careers. This call to action—which New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed into a proclamation for the state—encourages employers to consider the unique character traits, leadership qualities, and work ethic that Veterans may bring to the civilian workforce.

“Around 200,000 individuals transition out of the military service and return to civilian life and employment every year,” said Kate LaPierre, assistant director of operations at New Hampshire Employment Security. “This is a prime opportunity to hire hard workers, who bring both technical and non-technical skills that are often in high demand to the table.”

For a list of the businesses currently recognized in New Hampshire for their Veteran-friendly practices, visit the N.H. Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services website.

About N.H. Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services

The Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services was established legislatively in New Hampshire in 2019. The Department is led by Major General David Mikolaities, the N.H. Adjutant General, and Warren Perry, Deputy Adjutant General. The Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services consolidated Veterans services from across the state, including the Division of Veterans Services, the Division of Community-Based Military Programs, and the State Veterans Cemetery. The Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services shares a mission triad with the New Hampshire National Guard—fight and win our nation’s wars, secure the homeland, and build enduring partnerships. To learn more about the N.H. Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services, visit https://www.dmavs.nh.gov/.