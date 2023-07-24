Virtual info session to be held July 31 on proposed forensic psychiatric hospital in Concord

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services (DAS), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and New Hampshire Hospital have announced that the next information session on the construction of a forensic psychiatric hospital will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The session will provide an update to neighbors and the general public on the progress toward the construction of a secure forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital. The session will begin at 6 p.m.

The new 24-bed forensic psychiatric hospital to be built adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital will create a setting for skilled psychiatric treatment in a safe, secure, and therapeutic environment for forensic patients.

The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom and can be accessed at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital Virtual Public Meeting. Members of the public will be invited to submit questions and comments during the meeting.

For more information on the proposed forensic hospital, please click here.