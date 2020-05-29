Virtual 5k set to honor Manchester boy

Friday, May 29, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Do Good, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to hold a 5k race, one local non-profit organization is holding a virtual 5k to honor one Manchester boy.

The Wesley’s Way Foundation is holding the “Wesley’s Way Virtual 5k” from June 13 to June 27, a self-distanced version of their annual Wesley’s Way 5k event.

In the virtual race, the runners run on their own and report the time back.

The event honors Wesley Belisle, a four-year-old boy who passed away in a tragic accident while on vacation with his family in North Carolina in 2018. This year, proceeds raised by the event will go toward a new playground at the Green Acres School in coordination with the Where Angels Play Foundation.

More information on the race can be found at the Wesley’s Way Foundation website.

About Andrew Sylvia 1621 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.