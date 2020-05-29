Virtual 5k set to honor Manchester boy

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to hold a 5k race, one local non-profit organization is holding a virtual 5k to honor one Manchester boy.

The Wesley’s Way Foundation is holding the “Wesley’s Way Virtual 5k” from June 13 to June 27, a self-distanced version of their annual Wesley’s Way 5k event.

In the virtual race, the runners run on their own and report the time back.

The event honors Wesley Belisle, a four-year-old boy who passed away in a tragic accident while on vacation with his family in North Carolina in 2018. This year, proceeds raised by the event will go toward a new playground at the Green Acres School in coordination with the Where Angels Play Foundation.

More information on the race can be found at the Wesley’s Way Foundation website.