Virginia Madsen joins tour of suicide awareness play ‘Right Before I Go’ in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Virginia Madsen, Academy Award nominee from the hit movie “Sideways,” has been added to the east coast tour of Stan Zimmerman’s suicide awareness play, “Right Before I Go,” highlighting the raw struggles of people in all walks of life that have died by suicide. The play brings to life the last words written in letters by individuals lost—including celebrities, veterans, children and those identifying as LGBTQ+, people who have experienced a range of mental health calamities —as well as those who have survived attempts.

‘Right Before I Go,’ produced by Seedling Events, will also feature cast members from the popular TV show “Gilmore Girls” with its only performance in New Hampshire at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at The Rex.

Tickets, cast bios and additional information about this production can be found at www.seedlingevents.com.

Since its acclaimed first performance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2015, the play has traveled across the country, raising awareness and offering hope for suicide prevention. The run time is 60 minutes, followed by a 30-minute talkback with a local mental health expert between the actors and audience. A short reception, with the cast, will follow for VIP ticket holders at each location. Original music, by Michael Teoli, will be written for this production. And, in an effort to involve the community, each event will hold a spot for a local member of the community to read one of the notes alongside the cast.