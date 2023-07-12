Vincent believes Ward 11 deserves better in City Hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Ward 11 resident Norm Vincent officially submitted paperwork to run for Alderman.

A retired veteran, this marks the first time Vincent has run for public office.

“I am very excited,” he said. “I want to run for change and do my part. I’ve always been a part of the community and I want to do my part for where I live.”

Vincent sees budgetary issues as the primary concern for the board, with homelessness, crime and substance abuse also significant topics among Ward 11 residents he has talked to.

“We have too much spending and not enough of it is going where it belongs,” he said.

Vincent added that he believes Ward 11 residents are being ignored at City Hall.

“Many of the people of my ward feel that city leaders are clearly not doing enough to better these areas. It’s my intent to be their voice and work with the Mayor and Aldermen to get working toward resolving these issues,” he said. “The people of Manchester deserve better!”

Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.