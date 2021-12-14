Vince Guaraldi’s ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ swaddles with holiday serenity, just like Linus’ blanket

Miles Davis’s 1959 album, Kind of Blue holds the coveted spot as the greatest jazz selling album of all time. The No. 2 spot is held by certified four-time Platinum Record and Grammy Award-winning album, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” by The Vince Guaraldi Trio, which consistently grows its sales during the holiday season.

Years ago, on a warm spring day, while driving with a friend, I decided to Bluetooth “A Charlie Brown Christmas” album. My companion found it odd that I would choose to play holiday songs during the middle of May but I insisted that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” transcended the seasons. “Don’t you just feel so calm?” I asked. Having the pleasure of submerging myself in the recording remains pure bliss. I see no reason why I have to wait until Christmas to enjoy its nostalgic magic, captivating serenity, and timeless endurance.

The album is an exquisite rhapsody, simplistic enough for children yet simultaneously sophisticated for adults. A destined coming together, Guaraldi’s instrumental “Linus and Lucy” became Peanuts defining sound and will more than likely remain so for generations to come.

Possessing an uncanny talent for fully capturing the essence of his aim, clearly Guaraldi was not the only artist to accomplish this, but to execute, and execute successfully in what appears to be ease, therein lies his virtuosity. The childlike innocence and joy in the enchanting “Skating” where Guaraldi mirrors falling snowflakes, cleverly pacing the melody with the act of stroking (gliding strides over the ice with alternate feet propelling the skater/the act of skating.), and without prompting, the exact placement of the chorus in “Christmas is Coming” is unmistakably apparent.

There is one instrumental, that although has been remade numerous times, its original cannot be rivaled. You know the song. It is literally and figuratively Christmas perfection, evoking roaring fireplaces and fields of fresh snow on brightly moonlit nights. “Christmas Time is Here” swaddles like a warm blanket, calming its audience, causing an instantaneous shift to stillness.

Within the first few piano chords, pay attention to the innate response of the body. The slowing of the breath, the regulation of the heart. There is a captivating tenderness in its rendition and it distinctly delivers without sparklers, sleight of hand, or the traditional Christmas indicators. “Christmas Time is Here” does not grapple for your attention, it is simply that immaculate, there is no need too.

However, Guaraldi did not only do this with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” album. The “Great Pumpkin Waltz” captures the visual and tranquil emotion of Autumn, conjuring the welcoming of comfortable temperatures, forests erupting in saturated hues, haystacks and amber skies.

Guaraldi stood at 5-foot-6, and was described as having stubby fingers, an uncommon trait for a piano player. Because of this feature, Guaraldi played in an untraditional manner, unaffected by proper technique, recording 17 albums for the Peanuts franchise before his untimely passing at the age of 47 in 1976.

Fortunately, the brilliance it took to create “A Charlie Brown Christmas” could not only exist in the world of Charles Schultz. Guaraldi’s repertoire is vast and worth exploration the jewel that is “A Charlie Brown Christmas” album can lead to more of Guaraldi’s catalog, including but not limited to “The Very Best of Vince Guaraldi,” “Impressions of Black Orpheus” as well as his collaborations with Brazilian Bossa Nova extraordinário guitarist Bola Sete.

As for my skeptical friend, a few weeks after our trip, she made it a point to mention that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” really was calming, and how did she come to that conclusion? By deciding to adopt my off-holiday ritual and enjoy the soundtrack anytime the mood struck. Serenity on demand? What a concept.