Vikram Enters Race for NH Second Congressional District

LINCOLN, NH – Former U.S. Senate candidate Vikram Mansharamani has announced his candidacy for New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.

“Washington, DC is completely dysfunctional. The politicians have made a mess of things and we need to shake things up. Throughout my career I haven’t been afraid to push back and speak the truth, whether in the boardroom or the classroom, and that’s exactly what I will do in Congress,” said Mansharamani. “The last thing America needs is another wishy-washy politician who wants to become a Washington insider. I am running to bring real world experience and solutions to the mess in DC.”

Mansharamani continued: “Just look at the uncontrolled flow of people and drugs across our borders. It’s a national security disaster that is wreaking havoc in our neighborhoods and destroying our communities. Let me be clear: as the son of legal immigrants, I wholeheartedly believe immigration is good for our country. I believe we need a “Tall Wall and a Wide Gate’ – a secure border and a welcoming legal immigration system. But the first step is securing the border.”

“Runaway inflation is another example of the dysfunction in DC. The politicians printed, borrowed, and spent too much money. It’s time for some fiscal sobriety. We need to stop the out-of-control spending and live within our means. Yes, that means tough choices, but working families and seniors on fixed incomes have to do that every day. If NH families can do it, so can Congress. Further, we need to cut regulations and unleash American entrepreneurial energy to develop the industries of the future, here in America, to compete with China.”

“Enough is enough. We must acknowledge that we simply can’t do everything. We can’t write unlimited checks for never-ending wars, we can’t spend billions on illegal immigrants, and we can’t keep funding our ever-expanding federal government. Trying to do everything will mean we can’t do anything and the people in the Second Congressional District deserve better.”

At the end of the day, Mansharamani is running to restore the promise of America: “My parents came to this country to pursue the American Dream,” Mansharamani noted. “I have lived that Dream and I want to secure it for our children and grandchildren. America is more than a country, it’s a promise – a promise of equal opportunity, not equal outcomes.”

Vikram Mansharamani is a businessman who has spent his life creating businesses and helping entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 companies create jobs and grow. The son of two working-class immigrants, Vikram earned scholarships and took out loans to pay for college and graduate school. His mother was a dietician and his father was an auto-mechanic. Vikram’s first job was pumping gas at his father’s gas station. Vikram lives in Lincoln, NH with his wife of 23 years and their two children.