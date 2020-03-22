Video: The coronavirus explained in 8.5 minutes, and what you should do

Saturday, March 21, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town, COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Whether you are a visual learner, or just someone who likes to watch YouTube videos, this one’s for you.

The video above was produced by a Munich-based YouTube channel, Kurzgesagt – German for “In a nutshell.“ They specialize in raising awareness around topics in the fields of science, space, technology, biology, history and philosophy. The goal is to inspire people and educate sometimes with humor. Educating ourselves about what makes COVID-19 particularly contagious and dangerous will help us all make good decisions during this time of international crisis.

As referenced in the video, much of the information was gathered by Our World in Data.

About Carol Robidoux 6446 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn