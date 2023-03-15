VIDEO: NH SportsDome in Goffstown ‘deflates’

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

WATCH: Video Report below. Footage by Jeffrey Hastings

GOFFSTOWN, NH – No one was injured when a sports dome at a Goffstown complex collapsed.

The Goffstown Fire Department responded to the NH SportsDome athletic complex on 376 Goffstown Back Road early Wednesday morning for a reported collapse of the structure, which serves as a climate-controlled indoor sports center.

Upon arrival, crews found the pliable dome, which measures 350-by-230 feet and is 72 feet tall, had deflated.

There was no one inside and no injuries reported.

The direct cause of the collapse, which was captured on security video, is under investigation by th owner.

The sports dome is used by many types of sports teams to practice and for games on turf within the complex, which has a 200-person capacity.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.