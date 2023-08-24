VIDEO: Manchester Mayoral Forum – watch the forum, let us know your thoughts

MANCHESTER, NH – The Aug. 23 mayoral forum at The Rex Theatre provided an opportunity for the community to hear from all four candidates – Will Stewart, Kevin Cavanaugh, June Trisciani and Jay Ruais – on the issues.

The candidates answered a series of questions as posed by moderator Andrew Sylvia, Assistant Editor of Manchester Ink Link, which included a range of topics, from homelessness, housing, and public safety, to education.

You can review the forum in its entirety above, thanks to Manchester Public TV. Then, feel free to let us know which candidate you are leaning toward as we approach the Sept. 19 primary election.

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings