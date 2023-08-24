VIDEO: Manchester Mayoral Forum – watch the forum, let us know your thoughts

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Elections, Featured News 0
Thursday, August 24, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Elections, Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Aug. 23 mayoral forum at The Rex Theatre provided an opportunity for the community to hear from all four candidates – Will Stewart, Kevin Cavanaugh, June Trisciani and Jay Ruais – on the issues.

The candidates answered a series of questions as posed by moderator Andrew Sylvia, Assistant Editor of Manchester Ink Link, which included a range of topics, from homelessness, housing, and public safety, to education.

You can review the forum in its entirety above, thanks to Manchester Public TV. Then, feel free to let us know which candidate you are leaning toward as we approach the Sept. 19 primary election.

Manchester Mayoral Primary 2023

Who is your current choice for mayor in the 2023 Manchester Primary Election.

Feedback Aug. 23 Mayoral Forum(Required)

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings

Who rocked the patriotic socks better? Will Stewart, left, or Kevin Cavanaugh?
Full house for the Ink Link Mayoral Forum at The Rex.
Audience members listen intently to the Q&A with the four candidates for mayor – Will Stewart, Kevin Cavanaugh, June Trisciani and Jay Ruais.
Candidate Jay Ruais, left, and moderator Andrew Sylvia – all smiles.
Candidate June Trisciani.
Candidate Kevin Cavanaugh.
Candidate Will Stewart.
Timekeeper Judi Window.
Kevin Cavanaugh’s rooting section.
Candidate Jay Ruais.
Each candidate fielded questions on the issues.
Andres Sylvia, left, and Carol Robidoux of the Ink Link.
Will Stewart, who “wrote the book” on Manchester.

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts