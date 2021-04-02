Victoria Sullivan announces mayoral exploratory committee

Victoria Sullivan. submitted photo
Manchester, NH – Victoria Sullivan,  Mayor Joyce Craig’s general election opponent in 2019, announced on Friday that she is entering the exploratory phase of another run for Mayor in 2021.
“When I ran for mayor last cycle, I talked about how we were at a crossroads in Manchester. Yet, as a result of failed leadership at the top, we went in the wrong direction,” said Sullivan. “I’ve listened to a lot of Queen City residents over the last year about their views on the state of the city. They, like me, believe we can do better. They, like me, believe that we must do better.”
Sullivan did not provide a timeline on when she would decide on officially launching her candidacy, other than stating a decision would be made very soon.
Prior to running for mayor, Sullivan was a  former New Hampshire State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader who served two terms on the House Education Committee,
