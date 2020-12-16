Victims identified in ‘untimely death’ investigation on Bodwell Road

CONCORD, NH – Police have identified the victims in an investigation that was launched yesterday after two people were discovered dead inside a Bodwell Road residence. Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay 2, were found in an apartment at 1345 Bodwell Road in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, December 14, 2020, at about noon.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg has determined that the cause of Ms. Tremblay’s death was a single gunshot wound of the head, and that the manner of death is pending further investigation. At this time, the cause and manner of Mason Tremblay’s death are pending further investigation.

Based on the information to date, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public. The investigation into this matter is active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who had contact with either Mercedes Tremblay or Mason Tremblay since December 6, 2020, is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.

Editor’s Note: A Go Fund Me has been established to help the family defray funeral costs.