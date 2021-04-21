Victims identified in April 15 double-fatal crash on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack

CONCORD, NH – NH State Police have released more information regarding a double-fatal automobile crash that happened April 15 on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, including the identities of both victims.

The office of the state Medical Examiner has confirmed that Vincent P. Forgione, 24, of Bedford, and Elizabeth Croke, 20, of Merrimack, were involved in the crash that claimed both their lives.

A preliminary investigation by state police has revealed that just after midnight, the gray 2009 Honda Ridgeline, operated by Mr. Forgione, was being sought by Troopers on I-93 in Hooksett, after a caller had reported it to be operating erratically.

Approximately 18 minutes later, while Troopers attempted to locate the Honda, they received a report of the crash in Merrimack.

Upon arriving at the scene, Troopers determined that the same Honda Ridgeline that was the subject of the call to 911 had crashed head-on into Ms. Croke, was driving a gray 2016 Audi Q5. The investigation has also revealed a witness that observed the Honda executing a U-turn on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and subsequently driving in the wrong direction, Northbound, in the Southbound lanes, moments before the crash.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation at this time. Police have also said they suspect impaired operation on the part of Mr. Forgione as a contributing factor to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact Trooper B. Tallon at the New Hampshire State Police – Troop B Barracks at 603-223-3849.