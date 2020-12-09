Victim of fire at homeless encampment identified by State Fire Marshal’s office

MANCHESTER, NH – Investigators have identified the man who died Dec. 5 in a fire in the woods behind 168 Willow St.

The NH Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Gary Silver, 64. An autopsy was conducted by the state medical examiner’s office, and it determined that his cause of death was smoke inhalation and the manner of death was accidental.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no other details were released Wednesday.

However, early reports were of a small explosion followed by fire coming from a tent, and State Fire Marshal Parisi provided the following reminder with the update:

When using supplemental heating sources, make sure you are following manufacturer’s specifications for clearance of combustible materials around the appliance and make sure there is adequate ventilation in the area where the heating appliance is being utilized. If you have any questions about fire safety in your homes, please contact your local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.