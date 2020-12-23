Victim knew assailants, police say, in Hall Street shooting that left man with injury

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting on Hall Street Wednesday morning that left one person with a gunshot wound.

According to a police narrative, on December 23, 2020, at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to 515 Hall St. for a report of a shooting.

Officers made contact with a 26-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his arm. He told officers that two men knocked on the door and when he opened it there was an altercation.

Police said it appears the victim and suspects are known to each other. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for two men described as: a Hispanic male wearing a long sleeve, dark-colored jacket; and a white male with long hair.

Manchester Police are investigating this incident. If you have any information you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.