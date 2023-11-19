Victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting identified, police seeking more information from the public

MANCHESTER, NH – More information was released Sunday by the NH Attorney General’s office in connection to the Nov. 18 “suspicious death” on Lowell Street.

At approximately 1:12 a.m. on the morning of November 18, 2023, Manchester Police officers were dispatched to the area of 61 Lowell Street for a reported motor vehicle accident. At approximately 2:02 a.m., officers were called back to the area upon the report of a shooting.

Once there they discovered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man, Carlos Rodriguez, 42, of Manchester, was transported to the Elliot Hospital where he died hours later.

An autopsy completed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that Mr. Rodriguez’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of his death was homicide.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the individuals involved as well as the sequence of events from the motor vehicle accident leading up to the shooting, but there are no indications of any specific threat to the general public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the shooting between 1 and 2:02 a.m. Saturday morning outside 61 Lowell Street in Manchester is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711 and ask for the Detective Unit.

The investigation into Mr. Rodriguez’s death is ongoing. This includes whether the person who shot Mr. Rodriguez acted in self-defense.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.