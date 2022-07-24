Victim identified in Hooksett homicide

CONCORD, NH – Police have released the identity of a man who died of a stab wound to the neck, found Sunday morning on Main Street.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard announce that an autopsy was completed today on the body of Jason Wirtz, age 45.

The autopsy was conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval. Dr. Duval determined that the cause of Mr. Wirtz’s death was a single stab wound to the neck, and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

At approximately 12:08 a.m. on July 24, 2022, Hooksett Police received an incoming E911 call for a person laying partially in the roadway in the area of 66 Main St. in Hooksett. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered an adult male, later identified as Mr. Wirtz, laying partially in the roadway, unresponsive, and bleeding from his neck. He was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced deceased.

At this point in the investigation all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the general public. The investigation is active and ongoing.

As investigators look into the timeline of events they are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who observed any individual(s) walking on Main Street in Hooksett between Daniel Webster Highway and College Park Drive during the hours of 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, and anyone who drove across the Main Street Bridge in Hooksett during that same time period, is asked to please contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit tip line at (603) 628-8477.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.