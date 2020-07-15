Victim identified in Central Street shooting, death ruled a homicide

MANCHESTER, NH – Autopsy results have been released by the NH Attorney General’s office for Jaden Connor, 17, of Manchester, who was found deceased following a shooting on Central Street between Beech and Maple streets in Manchester on the evening of July 14, 2020.

New Hampshire Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James has determined that the cause of Mr. Connor’s death was a gunshot wound to the trunk and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The Manchester Police Department is actively investigating the incident, including the potential of a self-defense claim. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.