VEX Robotics State Championships return to Manchester Community College this weekend

MANCHESTER, NH – More than 80 elementary, middle and high school students and mentors from around New Hampshire and Vermont unite at Manchester Community College on February 18-19th for the 2022-2023 VEX Robotics Competition game. More than 40 teams who will compete with and against other schools in a series of back-to-back robotics challenges, with the goal of advancing to the VEX World Championship this spring.

On Saturday, February 18, Manchester Community College (MCC) will host the NH/VT State Championship VEX Robotics Competition for high school students, kicking-off a weekend of robotics events on campus. On Sunday, elementary and middle school students will compete in the VEX IQ Challenge. The teams will compete daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are more than 37,000 VEX teams from over 84 countries that participate in over 3,700 events worldwide. The season culminates each spring, with the highly anticipated VEX Robotics World Championship, uniting top qualifying teams from local, state and international VEX Robotics events to crown World Champions.

The VEX Robotics Competition is managed by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation and serves as a vehicle for students to develop critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and project management, honed through building robots and competing with like-minded students from the local community. More information about the VEX Robotics Competition is available at RoboticsEducation.org Robo tEvents.com , and VEXRobotics.com

This annual competition attracts many technology companies, hoping to plant seeds of interest that will become employee recruitment opportunities in the future. This year’s competition is made possible by the following sponsors: BAE, Northpoint Construction, NHHEU, Hitchiner Manufacturing, E-Tech Group, Macy Industries, TurboCAM and the Foundation for Innovative Schools.