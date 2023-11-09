Veterans’ Day Parade street closures announced

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester is advising motorists and residents of street closures on Saturday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans’ Day Parade.

Webster Street from Chestnut Street to River Road as well as Elm Street from Webster Street to Central Street will be closed from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

All streets accessing Elm St from both the east and west will be detoured away from Elm St for the duration of the parade.

The Granite Street Bridge and Queen City Bridge will be open for the duration of the parade. The Parade will have detour signs as well as police officers along the course to assist motorists.

The MTA Bus stops at Veteran’s Park will be temporarily relocated to Lake Ave along the north side of the SNHU Arena, for the duration of the parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.