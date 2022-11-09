Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 11 on Elm Street followed by ceremony at Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s annual Veterans Day Parade will take place Nov. 11 followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Park.
The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Elm and Webster streets and travel south on Elm Street pausing at City Hall at 11 a.m. for a moment of silence and playing of Taps.
Participating in the parade this year will be:
- American Legion and Auxiliary
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Disabled American Veterans
- Representatives of the VA
- West High School Navy Junior ROTC
- Fall Mountain Army Junior ROTC
- Military Re-enactors with military vehicles
- Manchester Police
- West High Band
- Memorial High Band
- Central High Band
- Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts
- Several antique cars
Grand Marshall is Peggy LaBrecque, past Commandant of the NH Veterans Home in Tilton.
The ceremony following the parade will be fairly short but dignified with Mayor Joyce Craig and Peggy LaBrecque laying a wreath near one of the memorials in the park followed by firing of volleys, playing of Taps and the National Anthem.