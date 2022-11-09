Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 11 on Elm Street followed by ceremony at Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s annual Veterans Day Parade will take place Nov. 11 followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Park.

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Elm and Webster streets and travel south on Elm Street pausing at City Hall at 11 a.m. for a moment of silence and playing of Taps.

Participating in the parade this year will be:

American Legion and Auxiliary

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Disabled American Veterans

Representatives of the VA

West High School Navy Junior ROTC

Fall Mountain Army Junior ROTC

Military Re-enactors with military vehicles

Manchester Police

West High Band

Memorial High Band

Central High Band

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts

Several antique cars

Grand Marshall is Peggy LaBrecque, past Commandant of the NH Veterans Home in Tilton.

The ceremony following the parade will be fairly short but dignified with Mayor Joyce Craig and Peggy LaBrecque laying a wreath near one of the memorials in the park followed by firing of volleys, playing of Taps and the National Anthem.