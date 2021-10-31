Veterans Day parade set for Elm Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A Veterans’ Day Parade will take place in Manchester on Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will head down Elm Street from just north of Webster Street and head to Veterans’ Park, stopping at City Hall at approximately 11 a.m. for the playing of taps to honor the World War I Armistice.

Participants in the parade are asked to muster between Carpenter Street and Webster Street along Elm Street beginning at 9:30 a.m.

This year’s parade is expected to include antique military vehicles and three high school bands. It will be held rain or shine.

Following the parade, speeches will be given at Veterans Park as well as the dedication of battlefield crosses honoring World War I and the Korean War.