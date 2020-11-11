Veterans Day free offers: Thank you for your service

It’s Veterans Day and many local businesses are extending special officers as a way of thanking those who have served our country.

Know of a business honoring veterans that’s not on the list? Text us at 603-930-0640 and let us know the deal, and we’ll add it to the list.

7-Eleven

Active-duty, retired, veteran, guard, reservists and family members get a free coffee or Big Gulp on November 11. You need to download the 7-Eleven app and link a Veterans Advantage membership to your account to claim this offer.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. You can choose from options like chicken crispers, cajun chicken pasta and an oldtimer burger with cheese. This offer is available for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free slice of the Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Also, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will donate a $10 gift card to Operation Homefront for every Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket that is sold in November.

Dunkin’

On Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice—no purchase necessary.

Friendly’s

On Veterans Day, all former or active military personnel can receive a free All-American meal (All-American Burger with a side of fries and a drink) for lunch or dinner. Bonus: You can make it a cheeseburger for free. This offer is dine-in only.

Golden Corral

This year, Golden Corral is offering free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans from November 1 through 30. The card will be valid for use once from November 1 through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Madear’s Southern Eatery & Bakery, Pembroke

Free three-course meal for all veterans and active military.

Outback Steakhouse

Get a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product if you’re an active or retired military member on Veterans Day. Additionally, on Veterans Day, customers will have the opportunity to donate (round up their check, add an open dollar amount) via their dining check to Operation Homefront through the end of the year. Also note that Outback Steakhouse offers a heroes discount daily—all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders get 10% off their entire check all day, every day with a valid state or federal service ID.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries between November 12 and 30 for dine-in or to-go.

TGI Fridays

Veterans and Active-Duty Personnel will have the opportunity to enjoy a cheeseburger and fries (the Beyond Meat burger is available for an extra charge), crispy chicken fingers and fries or half-rack big ribs and fries for free! This deal is valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11 at participating locations with a valid military ID.

Wendy’s

This Veterans Day, November 11, Wendy’s is celebrating and saying “Thank You” to America’s active military and veterans with a free small breakfast combo. Simple show a valid military ID in-restaurant or at the drive-thru to enjoy a morning meal on Wendy’s.