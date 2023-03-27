Veteran Pembroke firefighter who died following fire call to be laid to rest

PEMBROKE, NH – A veteran Pembroke firefighter who died last week after returning home from a fire call will be laid to rest Friday.

Pembroke Fire Chief Paul Gagnon on Monday announced the untimely death of Lt. Terrence Judge of the Pembroke Fire Department.

“Lt. Judge succumbed to a severe medical illness which occurred at his home after returning from a fire incident on Wednesday, March 22, 2023,” Gagnon said in a news release.

Lt. Judge, 64, was a 33-year veteran of the Pembroke Fire Department serving as the officer on Tower 1.

Calling hours for Lt. Judge will be at the Roan Funeral Home on Main Street in Pembroke between 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.

“Please join the members of the Pembroke Fire Department as we keep Lt. Judge’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” Gagnon wrote.

His obituary follows:

Born in Winchester, MA, April 16, 1958, Terry was the son of the late John R. Judge, Sr. and Ruth D. (Galvin) Judge. He was raised and educated in Stoneham, MA, and was a graduate of the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School.

Prior to his retirement in 2020, Terry was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in the United States Army as well as employed as an Inspector for the General Electric Co. for over 30 years.

Terry was appointed to the Pembroke Fire Department on September 1, 1987. As a dedicated firefighter, he worked his way through the ranks before being appointed Lieutenant in January of 2010. He would go on to proudly serve the Pembroke community for 33 years. He was especially proud of his service as the Lieutenant In-Charge of Pembroke Tower 1.

Terry enjoyed visits to camp, going to Boston Bruins games, jet skiing and all things Christmas. He adored his beloved dog, Amber, and took care of her every need. Above all else, he loved his grandchildren and was always their number one supporter, be it at plays, soccer, lacrosse games or dance recitals—he was there.

Terry was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Judge and his sister, Patricia Goodnow.

He is survived by Kelly Judge Goodnow, his wife of 29 years and mother of his two sons: Keith Judge and his wife Bethany of Hooksett; and John Judge and his wife Christina of Tewksbury, MA. He was the brother of John R. “Bobby” Judge of Longboat Key, FL. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Mykaila, Biyonca, Anastasia, Genevyve, Lorelie, Ethena, Kaleb, Thomas, Hannah and Ashley as well as several nieces and nephews.