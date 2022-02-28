Ventilation system overhauls begin at two Manchester schools

Monday, February 28, 2022Andrew SylviaCOVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Education, News, School News0

On Monday, Feb. 28, Jeff Desrosiers, of contractor Energy Efficient Investments Inc., showed Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis how work was progressing during a walk-through at Gossler Park Elementary school. Courtesy/Andrew Tolland

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, the Manchester School District announced that ventilation upgrade work has begun at Memorial High School and Gossler Park Elementary School.

The upgrades are being paid for through federal COVID-19 relief funds as part of a district-wide initiative. Manchester School District Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis estimates that the upgrades will take five to six weeks to complete.

“We are grateful we’re able to leverage this funding for these upgrades, which will make our buildings safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient for years to come,” said Gillis. “We would not have been able to do this so soon, and certainly not at this scale, without this funding. This is an important step toward creating the best possible learning environment for every student.”

The school district’s ventilation systems are, on average, more than two decades old, and consume more energy than modern systems. Replacing these systems will improve overall air quality and reduce humidity, according to Manchester School District Spokesperson Andrew Tolland.

School districts across the country must follow specific guidelines to expend federal COVID-19 relief funds. Ventilation system improvements such as these are allowable expenses.

The New Hampshire Department of Education (DOE) must approve plans for each school project. So far, the district has received concept approval for projects, with Beech Street Elementary, Smyth Road and Jewett elementary schools the next in line for the start of work. Green Acres Elementary and McLaughlin Middle School would be next in line, pending DOE approval.

