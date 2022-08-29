Vehicles struck by bullets following Friday night shooting incident on Union Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night on Union Street that left two vehicles with damage from bullets.

No injuries were reported.

On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Union and Bell streets for a reported shooting.

Witnesses reported that a group of people were on the sidewalk and someone in the group started shooting. Police located two vehicles with bullet holes and numerous shell casings. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.