Vehicle struck by gunfire Friday at Auburn and Union, police search for leads

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night that struck a vehicle.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn streets.

Multiple people reported hearing the shots, but could not tell where they were coming from. Through the course of the investigation police located a vehicle that appeared to be hit with gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also make an anonymous report via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.

 

