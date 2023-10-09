Vehicle rollover at Bedford Tolls slows southbound traffic, no serious injuries

BEDFORD, NH – On October 8, 2023, at approximately 3:02 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks responded to a crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike at the Bedford Toll Plaza in Bedford.

Troopers arrived to find that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the EZ Pass toll lane, struck the concrete barrier, and subsequently rolled over. The vehicle was a red 2023 Subaru Forester operated by Elizabeth Johnson, 84, of Groton, Mass. Both Johnson and her passenger, Frederick Merk, 87, of Groton, sustained minor injuries in the crash and were transported to the Elliot Hospital for treatment.

Lane 3 of the southbound toll plaza was shut down for approximately 1 hour while crews cleared the scene. Responding Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Bedford Fire Department and New Hampshire Department of Transportation.