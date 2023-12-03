Vehicle crashes on I-93 in Bow, bursts into flames igniting ammunition inside

BOW, NH – On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 2:57 p.m., State Police Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had been operating erratically before crashing on Interstate 93 northbound in Bow, in the area of mile marker 32.2. The vehicle hit the center median Jersey barrier before ricocheting back across all lanes of traffic and striking another vehicle. It then continued into the woods where it struck several trees and caught on fire. The three occupants were able to escape from the vehicle and one was transported to a hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle that was struck.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 93 were shut down as the fire increased in size and then the southbound lanes were also shut down as several hundred rounds of ammunition in the vehicle started exploding. Fire crews arrived on scene shortly afterward and were able to contain the fire at which time the southbound lanes were reopened. The high-speed lane on the northbound side was reopened as well but the other two lanes remained shut down for a significant period of time.

The names of the vehicle occupants are being withheld pending further investigation. One of the occupants was arrested on several warrants and additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.

Multiple motorists stopped to assist, and the public is asked to contact the State Police if they witnessed this incident or have dash cam footage of it and they were not already contacted. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Farmer at Joshua.A.Farmer@dos.nh.gov or at (603) 227-0038.