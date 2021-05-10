Variances sought for apartments on S. Mammoth Road, Second Street and Pearl Street

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Zoning Board will be meeting on Thursday, May 13 at 6 pm. Remember, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

PLANNING BOARD HIGHLIGHTS

At the May 6 Planning Board public hearing, cases were heard for a site plan and planned development at 983 South Mammoth Road, a lot line adjustment at 241 and 261 Candia Road to add parking for apartments and a take-out restaurant, and the addition of a Distillery to 252 S. Willow Street. These applications will be reviewed at the Business Meeting, scheduled for May 20. An application for a site plan review for 310 Second Street has been postponed to June 3, abutter notices will be sent and the applications for a conditional use permit and site plan review for 121 Front Street were withdrawn.

Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations, Public Hearing, May 20.

The Manchester Planning Board will hold a public hearing on May 20, 2021, to receive public comment on proposed amendments of its Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations. There are two purposes for the proposed amendments. The first is to amend the criteria for what requires approval by the Board, especially in regard to changes of use. The second is to more directly refer to the stormwater regulations enforced by the Manchester Department of Public Works. For more detail on the proposed changes, please visit: Announcements – Planning and Community Development (manchesternh.gov) Public comment is encouraged.

800-1802 Elm Street, R-3/PO Zoning District, Ward 3 (ZBA2021-016), tabled from April 8 ZBA meeting

Tanya Devoy (Applicant) proposes to occupy approximately 1,170 SF of space for a beauty salon with no more than 25% of the space occupied to provide semi-permanent make-up services and seeks a variance from sections 5.10 Beauty Salon Providing Semi-Permanent Make-Up Services of the Zoning Ordinance.

610 Second Street, B-2 Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA2021-017), tabled from April 8 ZBA meeting

Eric Mitchell (Agent) proposes to reconstruct a fire damaged building with three additional dwelling units by adding a full third story resulting in a six-family dwelling, with a front yard setback of 11.7’ where 20’ is required, a side yard setback of 3.3’ where 20’ is required, without the required 10’ landscaped perimeter around the parking area, with a portion of the drive aisle less than the required 22’ in width, with stacked parking spaces and with the proposed refuse contain within the side yard setback and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-Family Dwelling, 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 10.07(G) Landscaping, 10.06(A) Parking Layout and 8.29(B) Accessory Structures and Uses of the Zoning Ordinance.

587 Maple Street, C-1 Zoning District, Ward 2 (ZBA2021-022), tabled from April 8 ZBA meeting

Shaquwanda Allen (Applicant) proposes to convert an office building into a hair salon with one parking space within 4’ of a building and lot line and where vehicles are required to exit parking area by backing out onto the public way and seeks a variance from section 5.10(H-6)3 Hair Salon, 10.09(A) Parking Setbacks and 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering of the Zoning Ordinance.

31 Aaron Drive, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 6 (ZBA2021-036)

Brandon Wilson (Applicant) proposes to establish a one chair beauty salon as a home occupation, with one parking space to support the business use, as well as maintain a shed 1’ from the rear lot line where 4’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 8.25(B)9(a) Home Occupation Beauty Shop, 10.02(F) Business Parking in Residential District and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and uses of the Zoning Ordinance.

1019 Hanover Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 5 (ZBA2021-038)

Deo Mwano (Applicant) proposes to establish a professional office use and a new dwelling unit at a property formerly occupied by a dry cleaning business established under variance and maintain pavement without the required 10’ landscape buffer and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(H)1 Other Business and Professional Offices and 10.07(G) Landscaping, of the Zoning Ordinance.

39 Sunnyside Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 7 (ZBA2021-045)

Daniel Muller, Esq., (Agent) proposes to allow for the development of Tax Map 503, Lot 137A with a single family dwelling where the parcel is subject to consolidation with Tax Map 503, Lot 131, where Lot 137A has sufficient frontage but maintains that width for 75.25’ where 100’ is required and with a requested 20’ rear yard setback for future development where 30’ is required, and where Tax Map 503, Lot 131 has a principal structure with a rear yard setback 26.2’ where 30’ is required and with a detached garage with a 2’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 11.03(D)2(d) Relief from Consolidation, 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback at Lot 131 and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback at Lot 137A of the Zoning Ordinance.

7 Clement Street, Tax Map 594, Lots 17A and 17B, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA 2021-028)

Andrew Sullivan, Esq., (Agent) proposes to subdivide into two buildable lots for single family dwellings, with each lot having lot frontage and width of 50’ where 75’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lots 17A and 17B of the Zoning Ordinance.

415 South mammoth Road, R-1A Zoning District, Ward 8 (SBA2021-018)

Jeffrey Lewis (Agent) proposes to construct a 128 unit planned development comprised of four multi-family dwellings each with 32 dwelling units in the R-1A zoning district, with each building having five stories and a height of 56’ where 2½ stories and 35’ in height is allowed, and with lot frontage and width of 90’ where 200’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-family Dwellings, 6.05 Height in Stories, 6.05 Height in Feet, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width of the Zoning Ordinance.

180 Pearl Street, C-1 Zoning District, Ward 4 (ZBA2021-037), city records list this property as 120 Pearl Street

Brian Pratt (Agent) proposes to convert a 15,800 SF three-story building and a 3,700 SF two-story building into 29 dwelling units on a lot of 57,530 SF where 101,000 SF is required, as well as establish a warehouse use as a second principal use and seeks a variance from sections 8.04 Minimum Lot Size for Multi-family Dwellings and 5.10(E)3 Warehousing Facility of the Zoning Ordinance.

1525 South Willow Street, B-2 Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-047)

Jenn Robichard (Agent) proposes to maintain a 49.47 SF illuminated wall sign where 35.1 SF is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 909(D) Signs of the Zoning Ordinance.

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.

