Variance requests for Londonderry mixed-use development continued until August

LONDONDERRY, NH – The Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday night agreed to wait until next month to take up five variance and special exception requests for a mixed-use development that combines industrial, retail, daycare and housing.

Londonderry Holdings LLC was scheduled to go before the ZBA Wednesday on three variances and two special exceptions, a month after the board shot down the housing portion of the plan, but a representative for the developer asked that the requests be continued until the next meeting, on Aug. 16.

The board unanimously agreed to the continuance.

The development, The Village on Technology Hill, is proposed for 75 acres on Grenier Field Road. It would be anchored by a 262,000-square-foot industrial building for Envision Technology, which would be built in two phases of 152,000 square feet and 110,000 square feet. Other buildings would house office space, retail and child care.

The original plans also called for a mix of workforce and market-rate housing, 304 units in seven buildings at 104 Grenier Field Road. The ZBA at its June meeting denied a variance that would allow the housing in the Industrial II zone.

Developer Dick Anagnost said the housing is crucial to the development, which is expected to generate 1,300 jobs.

Town Manager Mike Malaguti last month told Ink Link that Londonderry is among many towns in the state that must find ways to get its zoning to catch up with the realities of development and the housing crisis. He said zoning should focus on the character of an area, instead of being confined to use silos. The town is looking at ways to update its zoning ordinance.

Londonderry Holdings can still rework the housing proposal and request another variance, town officials have said.

The requests that were continued to Aug. 16, are: