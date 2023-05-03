Vandals take copper pipes, leave behind $10K in damage at South Junior Soccer League clubhouse

MANCHESTER, NH – A break-in at the Manchester South Junior Soccer League over the weekend has caused upwards of $10,000 in damage and losses, and left the league president shaking his head.

“We discovered it yesterday,” said Larry Casale, who has served as president of the South soccer league for five of the eight years he’s been active with the league.

Police were notified and officers came out and recorded the damage, which includes copper pipes being stripped from the building rendering the toilets and hot water heater unusable. There was also theft of some laptops and an intercom system, an air compressor for inflating balls, the field paint sprayer, “tons of paint” and light bulbs.

“They also stole some kitchen supplies – they got whatever they could. My guess is they were in there for multiple days, squatting. The back room was full of clothes and shoes,” Casale said. He said police helped clean up the mess left behind by the squatters which included drug paraphernalia.

It’s not just the break-in that has him upset.

“It’s been an ongoing problem and it’s one hundred percent frustrating. Every year I pick up 30-40 needles at the field. Ever since the city put in the walkway connecting Nutts Pond to South Willow it’s been non-stop foot traffic, bikes, homeless people,” Casale said. “It was a mistake. Nobody listened to us.”

The field is located in Precourt Park at the Jerry Fortin Fields on Driving Park Dr., off South Willow Street behind the Wendy’s.

Casale feels the city needs to be accountable and take ownership of safety and security of the area which has been lacking since the construction. Promises made by the city haven’t been kept, he says.

“They said last year we’d have a police officer and park ranger for extra security. That lasted a few weeks. We’re at a city facility but we do all the work and all the upkeep,” Casale said.

City Parks Chief Mark Gomez said the city is currently assessing the situation and looking at what sort of insurance claims can be filed, and by whom – the city and/or the league.

It’s an area that could benefit from security cameras, something that isn’t currently budgeted.

Below: More photos of damage left behind by vandals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Casale said it’s frustrating that the league “has to move mountains” to get a dollar from the city to do anything.

“We are 100 percent funded on our own from sponsorships and local businesses. That’s what makes it incredibly hard, especially after something like this,” Casale said.

He said South Junior Soccer League is the city’s oldest and largest league. Established in 1975 the league serves 400 kids in the fall and 100 in the spring.

“We’re trying to keep kids off drugs by providing a safe place to play ball. It’s frustrating,” he said.