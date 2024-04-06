Van Ostern announces dozens of Southern New Hampshire endorsements

CONCORD, N.H. – Following the announcement of his campaign to succeed outgoing U.S. Representative Ann McLane Kuster, former two-term New Hampshire Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern announced an initial slate of dozens of elected officials and community leaders in Southern New Hampshire supporting his campaign for Congress.
“I’m so proud that dozens of Granite State leaders from the Greater Nashua area have joined our growing grassroots team committed to fixing our government and making it work for regular people and middle-class families again,” said Van Ostern. “I know we can bring and grow more great businesses and jobs to this state with the right leaders working together at the local, state and federal levels. In Congress, I’ll work with local leaders in Nashua and across the country to protect our fundamental freedoms, create jobs and economic opportunity, and make government work for the people again.”
“On the Executive Council, Colin always fought for issues that are important to Nashua, like bringing commuter rail to Southern New Hampshire,” said State Representative Latha Mangipudi of Nashua. “I know he cares about our community, and he is the best person to fight for us in Washington.”
”Colin Van Ostern will fight for families like mine in Washington,” said Alderwoman-At-Large Shoshanna Kelly of Nashua. He’ll stand up for reproductive rights — from IVF and birth control to abortion access, and he’ll work to bring more of our tax dollars back to New Hampshire to make a real difference in the lives of hard working Granite Staters.”
“I’m endorsing Colin Van Ostern for Congress because of his admirable and steadfast advocacy in ensuring access to healthcare for all New Hampshire Citizens,” said Alejandro Urrutia of Hudson.
The total list of endorsements includes…
Former State Senator David Gottesman, Nashua
Former State Senator Melanie Levesque, Brookline
Rep. Fred Davis, Nashua
Rep. Marty Jack, Nashua
Rep. Latha Mangipudi, Nashua
Rep. Frances Nutter-Upham, Nashua
Rep. Marc Plamondon, Nashua
Rep. Carry Spier, Nashua
Rep. Suzanne Vail, Nashua
Alderman-At-Large President Lori Wilshire, Nashua
Alderman-At-Large Ben Clemons, Nashua
Alderwoman-At-Large Shoshanna Kelly, Nashua
Alderwoman-At-Large Gloria Timmons, Nashua
Alderman Patricia Klee, Nashua
Alderman Melbourne Moran Jr., Nashua
Hon. Paul R Bergeron, Nashua
Hon. Jane Clemons, Nashua
Hon. David Lisle, Nashua
Former Alderman David Tencza, Nashua
Maurice Arel, Nashua
Barbara Blue, Hudson
Judy Carr, Hollis
Monica Dove, Nashua
Richard Floreani, New Boston
Rick Katzenberg, Amherst
Britt Lundgren, New Boston
Sumathi Madhure, Nashua
Krishna Mangipudi, Nashua
Steven McDougall, Hollis
Teresa Moler, Nashua
Michael Mulvey, Nashua
Joe Patry, Nashua
Sonia Prince, Nashua
Robert Raymond, Windham
Jerome Rekart, Windham
Deidre Reynolds, Nashua
Judith Seager, Hollis
Stephen Spaulding, Hollis
JoAnne St.John, Nashua
David Stevenson, Hudson
Thomas Tolson, Hudson
Alejandro Urrutia, Hudson
John Woelflein, Nashua