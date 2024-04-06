Van Ostern announces dozens of Southern New Hampshire endorsements

CONCORD, N.H. – Following the announcement of his campaign to succeed outgoing U.S. Representative Ann McLane Kuster, former two-term New Hampshire Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern announced an initial slate of dozens of elected officials and community leaders in Southern New Hampshire supporting his campaign for Congress.

“I’m so proud that dozens of Granite State leaders from the Greater Nashua area have joined our growing grassroots team committed to fixing our government and making it work for regular people and middle-class families again,” said Van Ostern. “I know we can bring and grow more great businesses and jobs to this state with the right leaders working together at the local, state and federal levels. In Congress, I’ll work with local leaders in Nashua and across the country to protect our fundamental freedoms, create jobs and economic opportunity, and make government work for the people again.”

“On the Executive Council, Colin always fought for issues that are important to Nashua, like bringing commuter rail to Southern New Hampshire,” said State Representative Latha Mangipudi of Nashua. “I know he cares about our community, and he is the best person to fight for us in Washington.”

”Colin Van Ostern will fight for families like mine in Washington,” said Alderwoman-At-Large Shoshanna Kelly of Nashua. He’ll stand up for reproductive rights — from IVF and birth control to abortion access, and he’ll work to bring more of our tax dollars back to New Hampshire to make a real difference in the lives of hard working Granite Staters.”

“I’m endorsing Colin Van Ostern for Congress because of his admirable and steadfast advocacy in ensuring access to healthcare for all New Hampshire Citizens,” said Alejandro Urrutia of Hudson.

The total list of endorsements includes…

Former State Senator David Gottesman, Nashua

Former State Senator Melanie Levesque, Brookline

Rep. Fred Davis, Nashua

Rep. Marty Jack, Nashua

Rep. Latha Mangipudi, Nashua

Rep. Frances Nutter-Upham, Nashua

Rep. Marc Plamondon, Nashua

Rep. Carry Spier, Nashua

Rep. Suzanne Vail, Nashua

Alderman-At-Large President Lori Wilshire, Nashua

Alderman-At-Large Ben Clemons, Nashua

Alderwoman-At-Large Shoshanna Kelly, Nashua

Alderwoman-At-Large Gloria Timmons, Nashua

Alderman Patricia Klee, Nashua

Alderman Melbourne Moran Jr., Nashua

Hon. Paul R Bergeron, Nashua

Hon. Jane Clemons, Nashua

Hon. David Lisle, Nashua

Former Alderman David Tencza, Nashua

Maurice Arel, Nashua

Barbara Blue, Hudson

Judy Carr, Hollis

Monica Dove, Nashua

Richard Floreani, New Boston

Rick Katzenberg, Amherst

Britt Lundgren, New Boston

Sumathi Madhure, Nashua

Krishna Mangipudi, Nashua

Steven McDougall, Hollis

Teresa Moler, Nashua

Michael Mulvey, Nashua

Joe Patry, Nashua

Sonia Prince, Nashua

Robert Raymond, Windham

Jerome Rekart, Windham

Deidre Reynolds, Nashua

Judith Seager, Hollis

Stephen Spaulding, Hollis

JoAnne St.John, Nashua

David Stevenson, Hudson

Thomas Tolson, Hudson

Alejandro Urrutia, Hudson

John Woelflein, Nashua