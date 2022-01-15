Valley Street Jail issues clarification on inmate infection rates 

MANCHESTER, NH – Hillsborough County Department of Corrections on Friday issued the following news release clarifying the inmate infection rate at Hillsborough County Department of Corrections.

The actual number of positive Covid-19 cases as of January 14, 2022, is 46 inmates and 4 staff.

Out of these cases, approximately 94 percent of the inmates were asymptomatic and their infections were detected through recently enhanced testing protocols; the remaining 6 percent experienced minor symptoms.

The 184 number reported by media sources represents the total cumulative cases the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections has experienced since the beginning of the pandemic and is not the current number of positive cases within the facility.

Out of the 184 total cases since the pandemic, there has been one inmate hospitalized with Covid-19 due to preexisting high-risk factors and the inmate has since recovered and to date, none of the 184 cases have resulted in severe outcomes or the loss of life.

Based on the significant rate of community transition within the region and the now wide-spread presence of the omicron variant, the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections has activated a multidisciplinary task force to evaluate and enhance efforts to mitigate the introduction and spread of Covid-19 within the facility, with the continued goal to prevent severe outcomes among inmates and staff.