Valentine’s Day Specials in the Queen City

MANCHESTER, NH– Here are some Valentine’s Day Specials in Manchester for 2022 as seen via Instagram.

We’ll make sure to add more to this list as they come up. If you know of any Valentine’s happenings around town we missed, send them to billyrobidoux@gmail.com.

Queen City Cupcakes

Check out their special Valentine’s Day Cupcakes – make sure to order before February 10th!

Van Otis Chocolates

Check out all of their sweet treats! Make sure to order those chocolate covered strawberries 48 hours ahead of time!

Diz’s Cafe

Make sure to check back on their Instagram for Diz’s Valentine’s Day Specials!

Buba Noodle Bar

Check out their Facebook to stay updated on their Valentine’s Day Oysters!

To Share Brewing Company

Beer and Chocolate Pairings with Loon Chocolate and To Share!

Loon Chocolate with 603 Charcuterie

Get your cheese and chocolate in time for Valentine’s and The Big Game

Republic of Campo

Make sure to make a reservation at Republic of Campo for February 11th – 14th!

Wild Orchid Bakery

Check out Wild Orchid’s Instagram for upcoming Valentine’s Day treats!

Dulces Bakery

Make sure to order your strawberries before February 10th!