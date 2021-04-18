Vaccine clinics for students 16+ and up to 2 family members this week

MANCHESTER, NH – The following information is for students age 16 and older who attend Manchester schools.

16-plus vaccination update: Manchester School District is offering a voluntary vaccination clinic for our students. This will be facilitated by the Health Department. The District will offer the Pfizer vaccine to students. This vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorization (emergency approval) by the FDA for use in children 16 years of age and older.

Family can get vaccinated also: Each student may bring up to two family members to the vaccination clinic who also wish to be vaccinated, one of whom must be a parent or guardian if the student is under age 18.

Safety protocols: We will maintain all preventative measure protocols at these clinics including 6 feet of distance between people, mask requirement and health screening. It is essential that you stick to your scheduled appointment time in order for us to manage foot traffic and allow for proper physical distancing. If at all possible, please only bring the student to be vaccinated and one-two family members to the vaccination clinic.

Vaccination clinic details: There are three clinics scheduled, one for Memorial and MST, one for Central and one for West. Because the Pfizer vaccination is a two-shot course, you will schedule both of your appointments at the same time, using the link below. The dates for the first shot for each high school are below.

April 19 from 3-8 pm at Memorial High School

This clinic is for Memorial High School and MST High and CTE Students

Click HERE to access the sign-up tool for this clinic.

April 21 from 3-8 pm at Parkside Middle School

This clinic is for West High School Students

Click HERE to access the sign-up tool for this clinic.

April 22 from 3-8 pm at Beech Street School

This clinic is for Central High School Students

Click HERE to access the sign-up tool for this clinic.

Frequently asked questions

Who is eligible for these clinics?

Any MSD student 16 years old and up is eligible, along with up to two family members.

How will the vaccination clinics work?

These will be facilitated by the Health Department. You will schedule an appointment in advance, and will be asked to arrive at the clinic site at your scheduled time. After checking in, you will receive the vaccination, followed by a brief wait time, to ensure you do not have an adverse reaction.

Will I receive a vaccination card?

A vaccination card will be completed following your first shot. You may choose to take this card with you, but you must bring it back for your second shot. Alternatively, you may take a photograph of the card and the District will hold the card until your next appointment. After your second shot, you will take the vaccination card with you.

What should I bring to the appointment?

Please wear a short-sleeved shirt, and bring a parent or guardian if you are under 18 years old. For family members receiving the vaccine, please bring photo identification as well.

Is the vaccination safe for children?

Please consult with your student’s medical provider if you have any questions prior to having your student receive this vaccine. Vaccination clinic staff are unable to answer questions regarding a student’s specific medical conditions. Please note that any information gathered by the health department will be used to safely administer each student’s shot and determine the appropriate period of observation time following the shot. This information will not be shared with, or maintained by, District staff. Participation in this student clinic is entirely voluntary. For students under age 18, parent or guardian permission is required for the student to obtain the vaccination.