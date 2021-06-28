Vaccinations available at Delta Dental Stadium at Wednesday’s Fisher Cats Game

Manchester, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate), in partnership with the Manchester Health Department, will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccination “pop-up clinic” at the upcoming game on Wednesday, June 30 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) from 5-8 p.m. outside of the main entrance of Delta Dental Stadium.

Game tickets are not required to receive the vaccine. Anyone age 12 or older is welcome, and children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present. The Johnson and Johnson (Janssen), one dose vaccine will be available for people 18 and older and the Pfizer/BioNTech two dose vaccine will be available for people 12 years of age and older.

“Our best weapon against COVID-19, including any future variants, is to have as many people fully vaccinated as possible,” said Phil Alexakos, Chief Operations Officer, City of Manchester Health Department. “We continue to work with our community partners to offer COVID-19 vaccines in a variety of settings to make them as convenient as possible, and we’re glad to have Fisher Cats joining us in this effort.”

A 2-for-1 Fisher Cats ticket voucher will be made available for those who choose to receive the vaccine.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to work with the Manchester Health Department and serve as a vaccination site on Wednesday,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “It’s been a thrill to reopen our gates and see fans return to the ballpark this season, and we look forward to continue providing a safe, family-friendly atmosphere all summer long.”

To date, the City of Manchester Health Department has partnered with other community groups and organizations to administer over 17,000 doses of vaccine. Approximately 51% of the eligible residents in Manchester are fully vaccinated.

“While we are encouraged by the progress that is being made to get as many eligible residents vaccinated as possible, we will continue to find ways to reach people with vaccines in locations across the community,” said Alexakos.

The City of Manchester Health Department is also offering FREE walk-in vaccination clinics, on-site at the department, on Mondays (9-11 a.m.) and Wednesdays (2-4 p.m.) for people who are age 12 and older. No appointment is necessary. The Health Department is located at 1528 Elm Street and is accessible by MTA bus transportation.