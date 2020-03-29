VA Manchester virtual care available as option for veterans

MANCHESTER, NH — VA Manchester Health Care System announces virtual care-only access at its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) located in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth and Tilton, effective close of business, Monday, March 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

VA Manchester Health Care System providers will continue Veteran care virtually for Veterans enrolled in all the CBOC locations. We recommend Veterans keep scheduled appointments and ask that rather than an in-person visit they use telehealth (phone or video). To help us address the most urgent needs first, the medical center asks Veterans to use one of our on-line tools for routine or non-urgent concerns. Options include:

Use Secure Messaging. You can send a secure message to your provider about any health concern or question

Download VA Video Connect. Your provider may ask you to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app now, you can prepare yourself.

The situation around this global pandemic is rapidly changing. For the most up-to-date facility information check the VA Manchester Health Care System facility website at www.Manchester.va.gov. Click on the Alert section for updates to our operations.

Importantly, VA Manchester Health Care System’s Urgent Care does not offer emergency care. If you are experiencing a life-threatening illness or emergency call 911.

VA continues to strongly encourage Veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.

See the following press release regarding implementing safeguards at VA nursing homes to protect Community Living CLC and spinal cord injury patients:https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5400

Veterans Crisis Line Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?

Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1

Text 838255

Chat online

Veterans seeking assistance should contact the medical center at 800-892-8384 x 3199, or send a secure message to your provider.