VA Manchester Healthcare Systems holds virtual Memorial Day event

MANCHESTER, NH – For the first time in VA Manchester Healthcare System’s history, its annual Memorial Day program was not celebrated with a public gathering. Rather, a virtual service, mirroring their traditional service, was prerecorded in alignment with the VA’s nation’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The timing aligned with the nation’s observation scheduled for the last Monday of May.

The Facebook event went live at 11 a.m. on May 25. The video, posted above, is about 17 minutes long.

As tradition calls for there was a wreath, donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution, placed at the foot of our Nation’s flay; TAPS and ECHO was played, followed by a moment of silence. The event included support of the entire NH Congressional Delegation along with a reading of the Governor’s Proclamation.

All are invited to leave a remembrance of their loved on the post with the hashtag: #NeverForget.

Every day VA Manchester Healthcare System remembers those who have served and died, and will never forget.