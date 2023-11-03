Utility work on the Everett Turnpike set for Nov. 7-8 in Merrimack

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MERRIMACK, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will be utilizing rolling roadblocks along the F.E. Everett Turnpike northbound and southbound in Merrimack to install new cable between existing poles across the Turnpike.

State Police will lead intermittent rolling roadblocks in the northbound and southbound travel lanes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and Wednesday, November 8, 2023, between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Weather may delay the start of the work.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.