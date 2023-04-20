Used bike drive: If you’ve got a bicycle that needs a little TLC, donate it during Stonyfield Earth Day 5K

MANCHESTER, NH – Queen City Bicycle Collective (QC Bike) will be collecting donated bicycles at the Stonyfield Earth Day 5K in Londonderry on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

“We deeply appreciate the donation of all bicycles with wheels 20 inches and up, as well as any new or lightly used parts. We would also like to thank Millennium Running and Stonyfield for hosting,” says Tyler Glodt, QC Bike’s Executive Director.

Bikes donated to QC Bike are returned to the community through a number of channels including: sales at both market rate and steeply discounted prices at our shop at 35 Elm Street; as well as distribution through Earn-a-Bike programs at Beech Street and Gossler Park Schools, in Manchester.

If you have a bike to donate and cannot make it to the Earth Day event on Saturday, bike donations can be made at the shop at 35 Elm Street, Manchester. Hours and more information can be found on our website, www.qcbike.org

Queen City Bicycle Collective is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that gets the Manchester community riding bicycles, safely and affordably. We provide affordable, refurbished bikes and Do-It-Together repair services to keep our community rolling. QC Bike also advocates for resources and infrastructure to make it safer and easier for you to ride your bike in the Queen City. We believe that a bike-able city is livable, equitable, and environmentally conscious.