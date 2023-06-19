USDA Secretary visits Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig welcomed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to Manchester where they joined New Hampshire Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper, leaders at ORIS (Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success) and community members to discuss efforts to ensure every resident has access to healthy food options.

This visit comes as Secretary Vilsack announced a significant investment to help build more, new, and better markets for producers and entrepreneurs; establish more income opportunities for producers and more options for consumers to buy locally produced products; create good jobs; and strengthen local and regional food supply chains.

“USDA is working hard for Granite Staters by creating more revenue streams and market opportunities for producers that will help bring down food costs for families at the grocery store and making fresh, nutritious food more accessible,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We are proud to be partnering with entrepreneurs in rural areas in New Hampshire and nationwide to build brighter futures, connect business owners to new markets, expand options for consumers in communities like Manchester to purchase locally produced products, and create good jobs for generations to come.”

“Thank you to Secretary Vilsack for joining us in the Queen City, for this significant investment, and for his continued support as we grow our city and ensure that no matter where you live, you have access to quality, healthy food options,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Thanks to our partnership with federal officials, including Secretary Vilsack’s Department of Agriculture, we’re making significant progress in tackling food insecurity and leading the way in developing new approaches to create more healthy food options in our city. My office is committed to our continued work alongside local, state, and federal partners as we work to deliver on our shared mission of supporting residents in living healthier lives.”

In addition to hosting a press conference on this announcement, Secretary Vilsack and Mayor Craig joined local and community leaders for a round table discussion and a tour of the Fresh Start Market, which serves as an access point for healthy food for our community. This market works with Fresh Start Farms, a collective of immigrant and refugee farmers participating in the New American Sustainable Agriculture Program through the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, to bring delicious New England produce, meats, eggs, and more to Manchester residents.

Additionally, the city is continuing to join with federal partners to deliver on our shared mission to end food insecurity. Using ARPA funds, Manchester started the Healthy Corners program in 2022 to expand access to healthy food options, especially in designated “food deserts.” Through this program, initially working with six corner & convenience stores that accept SNAP benefits, we’ve expanded access to healthy food options for residents.