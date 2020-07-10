Update: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Manchester expansion on track for Feb. occupancy

MANCHESTER, NH – Have you been wondering what has been happening with the Hitchcock Way expansion by Hitchcock-Dartmouth and whether COVID-19 has impacted its schedule? Here are some answers received recently from Craig Beck, Senior Vice President of the Southern Region and Community Group Practice (CGP) Operations and Business Development at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

Is the project on schedule? “Yes. We are scheduled to receive the certificate of occupancy in early February with transition to patient care in the expanded outpatient specialty clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center soon thereafter.”

What is the current status of the construction? “Despite a minor slowdown early in the pandemic, the new building construction has continued as scheduled. Recent construction milestones include interior framing and walls, elevator installations, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing work. The clinical team recently completed a walk-through of a mocked-up exam room as well as an operating room, both complete with equipment, furniture, wall mounts, etc.”

How has the pandemic impacted the plans? “There was initial concern regarding potential delays in construction but we were fortunate to stay on schedule. Our construction manager continues to ensure that all contractors maintain a safe work environment, meeting COVID related safety guidelines and appropriate staffing levels to stay on track.”

What are plans for hiring/contracting the additional personnel necessary for the expansion (e.g., local, bringing from out-of-state)? “For services in the expanded outpatient specialty clinic, most staff will relocate from the existing building into the new space. In the Ambulatory Surgery Center, we have recently hired a new Associate Medical Director for Perioperative Services, who will lead the Center’s services in Manchester as well as the Endoscopy Center activities at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Nashua. Under the new Associate Medical Director’s direction, we will be hiring highly qualified and skilled clinicians and support staff to serve patients in the new space. We will continue to hire to meet patient demand as needed.”