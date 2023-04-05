Update: Autopsy results in, identity released of man shot and killed at Bell Street residence

CONCORD, NH –Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed April 4 at a Bell Street residence.

An autopsy was conducted April 5 on Rodney Yancey, 43, of Manchester, who was pronounced dead following a shooting the previous night at a multi-family residence on Bell Street.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause of Mr. Yancey’s death is gunshot wounds of the chest and abdomen. The manner of his death is homicide.

As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing and includes whether the person who shot Mr. Yancey acted in self-defense.