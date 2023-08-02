Upcoming motion hearings may mean second delay in Logan Clegg trial

CONCORD, NH – Evidence hearings scheduled for the coming weeks in the Logan Clegg double murder trial, including one regarding DNA analysis, may delay the start of the trial for a second time.

Judge John Kissinger noted in his ruling setting the schedule that, depending on the nature and complexity of the evidence hearings, “the court may revisit the current trial schedule.”

Clegg, 27, is scheduled to be tried in October on charges he killed Djeswende and Stephen Reid, of Concord, in April 2022. The Reids were shot to death while walking in the Broken Ground Trail system near their Loudon Road apartment on April 18, 2022, and their bodies were found three days later.

Clegg is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and other charges. Jury selection is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Merrimack County Superior Court, with Oct. 3-20 blocked out for the trial. The trial was initially scheduled for July, but the complex nature of the DNA testing prompted the defense to request the trial be delayed, and it was moved to October.

Clegg earlier this year asserted his right to a speedy trial, which means certain stages of the proceedings must happen within a specific time frame. He can waive that right if the circumstances make it necessary. His attorney, Caroline Smith, said when the trial was postponed from June to October, that Clegg was in favor of the delay, preferring to have the DNA evidence sorted out.

Evidence hearings were held in May and July on some of the evidence motions, but questions regarding DNA, ballistics, and more, remain.

In a July 31 ruling, Kissinger agreed to a schedule of further motion hearings after a July 27 status hearing with attorneys. Clegg is being represented by Smith and Mariana Dominquez. Prosecutors are Joshua Speicher, Meghan Hagaman and Ryan Olberding, of the Office of the Attorney General.

A hearing on expert issues related to ballistics, computer forensic evidence and evidence concerning a composite sketch made during the investigation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 29 and 30.

A second hearing, surrounding DNA evidence, is scheduled for the week of Sept. 11-5.

Defense attorneys Caroline Smith and Mariana Dominguez have indicated they may challenge expert analysis regarding DNA, and they have until Aug. 11 to file a memorandum outlining their concerns. The state has until Aug. 25 to respond.

The defense also has until Aug. 28 to disclose specifics on experts and evidence it may want to present at trial, as well as objections to opinions by the state’s experts.

Depositions by experts by both sides must be completed by Sept. 8.

Clegg is being held without bail in Merrimack County Jail.