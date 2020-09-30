Untimely Death: Fire Department mourns Asst. Chief Brendan Burns, 45

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester Fire Department announced “with profound sadness” on Wednesday the untimely death of Assistant Chief Brendan M. Burns. Assistant Chief Burns, 45, joined the City of Manchester Fire Department on March, 11,1996. He was promoted to Assistant Chief on September 29, 2019.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Assistant Chief Burns was reported missing by his family. After a brief investigation, he was located by local authorities. The department expressed its gratitude for those efforts in a brief statement issued Wednesday evening. grateful for their efforts.

Mayor Joyce Craig also released the following statement:

“The passing of Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns is a tragic loss. Please keep his wife, three children, family, friends and members of Manchester Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Craig said Wednesday.